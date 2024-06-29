CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Down 34.4% in June

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CXAI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 655,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. CXApp has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

