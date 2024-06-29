CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

