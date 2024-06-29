Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NEE stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

