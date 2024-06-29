Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 98,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

