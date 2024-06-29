Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,542. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.