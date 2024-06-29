Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,366,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,907,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,520,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 320,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,369. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

