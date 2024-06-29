Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,752,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,685 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 15,864,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,274. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.