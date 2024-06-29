Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Medtronic by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 8,917,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

