Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Covestro Stock Performance

COVTY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312. Covestro has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

