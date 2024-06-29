Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CVALF remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Friday. Covalon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

