COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,643,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 4,513,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

