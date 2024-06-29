COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,643,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 4,513,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.