Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

GLW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 8,283,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

