Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.35

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $9.25. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.28 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

