ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOBP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.16. 4,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

