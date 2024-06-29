Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

