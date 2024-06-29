Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.8 %

Concentrix stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

