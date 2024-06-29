Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.400-12.070 EPS.
Concentrix Trading Up 0.8 %
Concentrix stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.60. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $106.10.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.80.
Insider Activity at Concentrix
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
