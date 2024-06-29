Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $405.53 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Compound token can now be bought for $48.51 or 0.00079658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $405.53 million and $27.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,261 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,256.67114335 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.44125625 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 502 active market(s) with $24,447,613.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

