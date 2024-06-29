Comparing 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Regions Financial 19.75% 13.28% 1.31%

Risk and Volatility

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $41.09 million 1.66 $3.54 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $9.15 billion 2.01 $2.07 billion $1.84 10.89

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Regions Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 1st Capital Bancorp and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 11 6 0 2.28

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $20.28, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

