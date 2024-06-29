Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

CMC stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.