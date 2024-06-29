Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cochlear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 6,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.
Cochlear Company Profile
