Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.11. 6,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149. Cochlear has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.