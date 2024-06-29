CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

