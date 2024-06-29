CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $959,260,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,863,000 after buying an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

CME Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.60. 6,618,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,889. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

