CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.31

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.31 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 87.70 ($1.11). CLS shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.12), with a volume of 294,039 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

CLS Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.26. The company has a market capitalization of £359.66 million, a PE ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

