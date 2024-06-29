Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS CLVLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 4,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

