Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of Clicks Group stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Clicks Group has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1601 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

