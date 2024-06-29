Citigroup Begins Coverage on United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $745.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $638.40.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $646.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $660.38 and a 200-day moving average of $644.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.