Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,361 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Cinemark worth $11,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. 3,160,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,173. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

