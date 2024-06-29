Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Chord Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.68. 9,375,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.06 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

