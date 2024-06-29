China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of CHVKY stock remained flat at $0.29 on Friday. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.
About China Vanke
