China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

