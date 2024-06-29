China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading 1% Higher

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 2,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

