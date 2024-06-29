China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Up 69.0% in June

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 1.8 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,636. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

