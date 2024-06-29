Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $156.42. 11,283,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

