Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 69,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,781. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.48. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
