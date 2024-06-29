Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

