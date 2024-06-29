Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, an increase of 437.7% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Chanson International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CHSN stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Chanson International has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.
About Chanson International
