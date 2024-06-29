Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Cetus Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. Cetus Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Trading of Cetus Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Cetus Capital Acquisition by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 168,209 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

