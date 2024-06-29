Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.11

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.11 and traded as high as C$9.33. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 597,950 shares trading hands.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

