Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

