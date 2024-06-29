Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 745,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

