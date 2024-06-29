CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 307.1% in June

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the May 31st total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CEMIG Trading Down 3.3 %

CIG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 1,424,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Equities research analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

