Celestia Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $6.17 or 0.00010133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $870.16 million and $43.09 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,053,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,052,821,917.808031 with 193,865,445.558031 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.21061801 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 198 active market(s) with $61,649,169.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

