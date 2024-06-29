CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Reaches $2.34 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,952.49 or 1.00056139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012767 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00077352 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04081181 USD and is up 6.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,072,347.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

