Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.10. 8,891,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,476. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average of $328.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.