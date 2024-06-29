Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.10. 8,891,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

