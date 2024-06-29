Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 40,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 356,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

