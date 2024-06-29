Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $82.00

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.00 and traded as low as $72.88. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 178 shares.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.