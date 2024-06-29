CashBackPro Reaches One Day Volume of $184,750.74 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $184,750.74 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,884.40 or 0.99996248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012770 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00077012 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.6443631 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $302,239.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

