Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,317.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.