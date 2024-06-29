Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,151.12

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,151.12 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($17.00). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,325 ($16.81), with a volume of 1,215,125 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.4 %
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.