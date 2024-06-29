Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,151.12

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,151.12 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($17.00). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,325 ($16.81), with a volume of 1,215,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.4 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,428.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 479.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,151.79.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

